Election 2020

Discussion with the Goleta USD Candidates

One Incumbent Faces Five Challengers in the Most Competitive District Race in Decades

Pictured clockwise from top left are Goleta Union candidate and current school board president Sholeh Jahangir and challengers Caroline Abate, Devany Bechler, Greg Hammel, Vicki Ben-Yaacov, and Max Rorty. | Credit: Credit: Daniel Dreifuss and Courtesy
By
Wed Sep 30, 2020 | 6:49pm
Thu Oct 01, 2020 | 09:34am
https://www.independent.com/2020/09/30/discussion-with-the-goleta-usd-candidates/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.