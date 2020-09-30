Election 2020 Discussion with the Goleta USD Candidates One Incumbent Faces Five Challengers in the Most Competitive District Race in Decades Pictured clockwise from top left are Goleta Union candidate and current school board president Sholeh Jahangir and challengers Caroline Abate, Devany Bechler, Greg Hammel, Vicki Ben-Yaacov, and Max Rorty. | Credit: Credit: Daniel Dreifuss and Courtesy By Delaney Smith Wed Sep 30, 2020 | 6:49pm Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Add to Favorites Thu Oct 01, 2020 | 09:34am https://www.independent.com/2020/09/30/discussion-with-the-goleta-usd-candidates/