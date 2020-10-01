Tech Talk Invoca Applies AI and Analytics to Phone Calls Studying the Behavior of Customers’ Customers to Help Business During COVID

As a SaaS (or “software as a service”) company that connects the dots between branding campaigns and customer phone calls through AI and analytics, Invoca is experiencing massive changes to its business during the pandemic.

Nathan Ziv | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss

“We have really had to remain agile for the last few months since March and COVID,” said Nathan Ziv, the company’s VP of product management. “And not just learning internal ways to adapt, but consumer buying behaviors have shifted a ton.”

With a client list that includes big-name brands such as Samsung, Mayo Clinic, LendingTree, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and Open Table, Invoca specializes in studying the behaviors of their “customers’ customers.” For obvious reasons, they’re seeing a lot more online and phone-call buying now.

“We’re seeing that the volume of calls from consumers calling into these brands has never been higher,” explained Ziv. “We know those conversations are more important than ever. Luckily, we’re in a good place to help brands do that.” Some sectors, though, like the travel industry, are hurting despite Invoca’s help.

Invoca’s team, which includes about 200 people headquartered in Santa Barbara with offices in Denver and San Francisco, is very used to meeting with customers in person, whether in quarterly meet-and-greets or taking clients out to dinner to review their portfolios. With the pandemic restrictions, said Ziv, “We’ve had to learn to do all of that over Zoom and find different ways to keep engaged with them.”

Invoca has ramped up webinars as one tool to engage their customers. “We’ve helped a lot of our clients understand that they have a lot of customers calling and talking about the pandemic,” said Ziv, explaining that healthcare clients are receiving insights into the confusion over elective surgeries.

“What’s great about our software is, we can be agile and be adapting to all of that,” he explained. “All we’re trying to do is keep adapting so our customers can maintain healthy business with their consumers and that we can all get over this weird time.”

