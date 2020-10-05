Announcement Free Flu Shot Drive-Up Events in Santa Barbara County Don’t Wait, Vaccinate! Protect Yourself and Your Family from Seasonal Flu

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in collaboration with Sansum Clinic, Allan Hancock College, and the Medical Reserve Corps is hosting drive-up free flu shot events in October. All community members 2 years of age and older are invited to receive a free flu shot. Wear a face covering, remain in the car, complete a short form, and then get a vaccination. No insurance, identification, or appointment is needed.

Locations Dates Times Lompoc High School 515 W. College Ave. Lompoc, CA October 6, 2020 October 7, 2020 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. San Marcos High School 4750 Hollister Ave. Santa Barbara, CA October 8, 2020 October 9, 2020 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Allan Hancock College Parking Lot 800 S. College Dr. Santa Maria, CA October 13, 2020 October 15, 2020 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu vaccine is especially important to protect yourself, your family, and the community from flu. Equally important is that flu vaccination helps save limited medical resources necessary for the care of COVID-19 patients. Just like wearing a mask, getting a flu shot is an easy and safe action we can take to stay healthy during this pandemic

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it can take about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so make plans to get vaccinated early. Health experts across the country recommend that everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women, get a flu vaccine.

Getting a flu vaccine is more convenient than ever before and is the single best way to prevent the flu. Flu shots are covered by Medi-Cal, Medicare and by most insurance plans.

Find other locations offering the vaccine by visiting www.VaccineFinder.org.

Stay Connected:

County Public Health: www.PublicHealthSBC.org, Twitter and Facebook

2-1-1 Call Center: Dial 211 if calling from within the county; or call (800) 400-1572 if calling from outside the area.

Community Wellness Team Information and Referral Line: (805) 364-2750

