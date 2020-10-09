Sip This Melville Winery’s Save Restaurants Syrah Proceeds to Benefit the Independent Restaurant Coalition’s Fight to Pass Legislation

Melville Winery is raising money and awareness for the Independent Restaurant Coalition by producing a specially labeled syrah and donating 100 percent of proceeds to keeping restaurants alive through the pandemic.

“Restaurants and bars are not only the backbone of the wine industry, they are also vital cultural centers for our society,” said Chad Melville, who is donating about 250 cases of his “Save Restaurants Syrah” to the cause, each bottle featuring IRC’s robin-egg-blue and bright-yellow heart label. “These are places where we gather and commune with friends and strangers. It’s time for us to serve an industry that has been serving our culture for decades upon decades.”

The IRC is working to make $120 billion available via the Restaurant Act of 2020, which was introduced by a bipartisan coalition.

“This is an uncertain time, but it’s at times like these that we need to mobilize and help each other,” said Melville. “Over 11 million jobs are at stake.”

See saverestaurants.com.

