Disillusioned

By Raul Hernandez, S.B.
Sat Oct 17, 2020 | 2:56pm

If Donald Trump ran against a breadbox, I’d vote for the breadbox. If Andy Caldwell ran against a breadbox, I’d vote for the breadbox.

Another Trump/Republican rubber stamp is the last thing America or Santa Barbara needs.

Trump is a vile criminal, a racist con man who mocks disabled people, calls American heroes “suckers” and “losers.”

Why would anybody risk electing another Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, Devin Nunes, John Cornyn, etc. for office? It will take the Jaws of Life to extricate these fools out of Trump’s keister. Andy Caldwell will only make it worse.

I voted for Arnold for gov, Bush Jr., and never voted for Obama the first time he ran. Now, I would vote and campaign for Obama if he could run a third time. I will never vote for another Republican, even if he came with tablets from the mountaintop.

Sun Oct 18, 2020 | 01:05am
