Letters Ibarra for Santa Ynez School Board

As a strong supporter of the value of a quality education and a funder of local scholarships for our most deserving students, I wish to show my full support for José Juan Ibarra for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board Member.

José Juan grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley, received his two degrees from UCSB, and has taught in both public and private schools in Santa Barbara County. He knows the value of a quality education and the need for collaboration and cultural diversity in our schools.

He and his wife, Arcelia, have raised their two daughters in the Santa Ynez Valley and they both are attending prestigious colleges. I’ve known José Juan for over 10 years, and I’ve admired his levelheadedness, caring, and intelligence. Most of all, he is a good listener, which is much needed in our jump-to-our-own-opinion society.

I hope you will support me and many others in choosing José Juan Ibarra.

