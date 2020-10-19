Fake Ballot-Box Problem

More Like This

Your article on the fake ballot drop-off boxes being put out by Republicans didn’t really explain the danger. It is relatively easy to get a list of the party affiliation of registered voters. That name also appears on the outside of the ballot’s envelope. So it would be easy (though felonious) for an unprincipled person (and we’re talking about Trump fans) to methodically go through the fraudulently collected ballots and throw away those from registered Democrats. Unless voters were to check through WheresMyBallot , they would have no idea that their vote did not count.

