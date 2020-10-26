Letters A Word from the Mayor

I’m writing to comment and add to Jean Yamamura’s recent report on endorsements and contributions received by the two campaigns for Goleta mayor. It is certainly true that donations to my opponent are nearly double mine, including over $20,000 carried over from his previous campaigns. Eighty percent of his current support came from just 13 contributors, including over $40,000 from development interests. It is also true that I am supported by a broad group of unions representing our community’s thousands of working men and women — including first responders such as S.B. Firefighters, S.B. Deputy Sheriffs, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and many, many more.

I want to add, however, that revealing as financial contributions are, they represent only part of the picture. So many of the challenges facing our communities, such as transportation, water, and housing, require regional solutions. I am so honored and proud to be the candidate endorsed by a broad coalition that includes not only first responders and other working people, but also our leading environmental groups, dedicated to preserving our natural resources: The Sierra Club, The Central Coast League of Conservation Voters, and The Goodland Coalition for Goleta. I’m also the candidate who has earned the support of nearly all Goleta Council members, and many local, state, and federal elected officials.

This wide range of endorsements reflects these leaders’ and organizations’ trust in me to work together on our regional challenges. Together we will create a vibrant and sustainable future for Goleta and for our county.

Add to Favorites