Announcement Learn about the City of Goleta’s Creek and Watershed Management Plan at a Virtual Workshop on November 2

The City of Goleta’s Creek and Watershed Management Plan (CWMP) is now available for public review on the project website. There will be a virtual public workshop on the CWMP next week on Monday, November 2nd at 6:00pm at https://tinyurl.com/y3adk4nv. City staff will provide an overview of the CWMP and the project team will also be available to answer questions and receive comments. Spanish interpretation will be available. We encourage you to participate, get informed and be a part of shaping the future of our creeks and watersheds. A recording of the workshop will also be posted on the project website for those who cannot attend.

The Creek and Watershed Management Plan includes detailed information on the dozen creeks that run through our community, identifies impairments to these creeks, and outlines programs and specific future actions to address identified impairments. It also outlines best practices to provide habitat for fish and wildlife, accommodate wildlife movement corridors, convey stormwater runoff and floodwaters, and furnish open space and passive recreational areas for City residents.

The City Council will consider adoption of the Creek and Watershed Management Plan at their November 17, 2020, meeting.

Learn more about the project at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaCWMP.

