Beyond / Hello: Inside Santa Barbara’s Third Pot Shop

Beyond / Hello may seem like a strange name for a cannabis dispensary to some, but for those who have experienced what Santa Barbara’s third pot shop has to offer, it couldn’t be more appropriate.

“We are all about sharing knowledge and learning what each customer’s needs are,” said Andreas “Dre” Neumann, the chief creative director of Jushi Holdings Inc., the company that owns Beyond / Hello. “They are not just bud tenders; the transaction is about the customer experience and literally goes beyond ‘Hello.’”

The store has been open just two weeks and opened more than a year after Santa Barbara’s first two dispensaries, Coastal and the Farmacy, opened up. Unlike the other two, Beyond / Hello is one of 11 dispensaries in the chain that first started on the East Coast. The new store on upper State Street is the company’s first California store and comes after a lengthy two-year permitting process.