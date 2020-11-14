Letters Downtown Planning?

This may not be among the topics to discuss at this time, but the heritage and history of Santa Barbara with regard to Old Spanish Days and the parades going up State Street are a big concern for me.

This town is charming because of the heritage, and I feel very strongly about blocking State Street access to our traditional events. I am not against the parklettes. I just want them to not block the entire street during these events.

Is this being considered in the downtown planning? Also, the restaurants and businesses along State Street would be very unhappy without the income that these events provide.

