Announcement French Hospital Share Hope Fundraiser Raises $100,000 to Support the Hearst Cancer Resource Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – November 16, 2020 – French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) Foundation is pleased to announce that it’s virtual “Share Hope” fundraiser held during the month of October raised more than $100,000 to benefit the Hearst Cancer Resource Center (HCRC) at FHMC. More than 260 people contributed to Share Hope, which utilized a peer-to-peer fundraising website that allowed teams and individuals to raise funds for the HCRC and for individuals to contribute to the fundraiser.

The HCRC, which provides all services free of charge to cancer patients and their families, is a unique resource center offering patient navigation, classes, support groups and more, in both English and Spanish. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HCRC currently offers many services virtually.

“Because cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, we launched our Share Hope virtual fundraiser to support local cancer patients,” says Alan Iftiniuk, FHMC President and CEO. “Right now is an especially difficult time for cancer patients and it is so heartwarming to see our community come together to support them when it is needed most.”

The Foundation expresses its sincere gratitude to all who contributed to Share Hope, including the team leaders and individual fundraisers that helped raise funds for Share Hope. Additionally, the Foundation wishes to express thanks to all Share Hope Sponsors including the Event Sponsor, Pacific Premier Bank, and other sponsors, including Layton Construction and Cuningham Architecture Group, Films for Good and KSBY.

The FHMC Foundation, which raises funds to support the not-for-profit hospital and the HCRC, has been unable to hold in-person special events in 2020 due to coronavirus, events which typically provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the HCRC each year.

The HCRC collaborates with community and physician partners to provide supportive and educational services necessary for cancer patients to understand their disease, manage treatment, and maintain dignity and quality of life throughout all aspects of their cancer experience.

Since the HCRC opened in 2008, the center has experienced more than 114,000 visits and contacts. Since then, the Foundation has raised more than $10 million to support the HCRC endowment and operations, enabling the HCRC to provide all services free of charge to patients.

To learn more about the HCRC or Share Hope, visit bit.ly/sharehopeslo or contact the Foundation at 805.542.6496.

About French Hospital Medical Center

French Hospital Medical Center, located in San Luis Obispo, California, is rated one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the nation and one of the Top 50 Cardiac Hospitals in the nation by Thomson Reuters. The Copeland, Forbes, and Rossi Cardiac Care Center provide the latest innovative cardiac and imaging technology on the Central Coast. The hospital’s current modernization and redesign project is an example of the commitment to meet the growing needs of the community with lifesaving advancements in medicine coupled with excellent, compassionate care. The hospital is home to the unique Hearst Cancer Resource Center offering free education, resources and support to cancer patients and their families. French is a member of Dignity Health Central Coast, an integrated network of top quality hospitals, physicians from the most prestigious medical schools, and comprehensive outpatient services including primary care offices, premier ambulatory surgery centers, technologically-advanced laboratories and imaging centers and a full service home health agency; all recognized for quality, safety and service. Each hospital is supported by an active philanthropic Foundation to help meet the growing health care needs of our communities.

Add to Favorites