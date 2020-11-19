Announcement Hallmark Channel Invites Santa Barbara Humane Society to Showcase Animals

November 19, 2020, Santa Barbara, CA – The Hallmark Channel features television, series, movies and lifestyle programs that air nationally. For the second year in a row, they selected the Santa Barbara Humane Society to be featured on their program Home & Family. This includes a segment called “Adoption Ever After”.

“We are so grateful to the Hallmark Channel for giving us this national platform to showcase our organization,” said Sofia Rodriguez, Vice President of Philanthropy & Outreach for the Santa Barbara Humane Society. “We can’t wait for everyone to meet one of our adoptable dogs who will be featured.”

The show focuses on experts from every field and they strive to have real people be part of the show. The Santa Barbara Humane Society will be represented by the Santa Maria Campus Shelter Manager Matt Chan who will bring one of our cute adoptable dogs. To see all animals available for adoption visit our website at www.sbhumane.org.

The segment, hosted by Larissa Wohl, is dedicated to helping shelter animals find homes. The show will air on Monday, November 23. Airtime varies, so check your local listings.

Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has provided services to the people and animals of Santa Barbara. With a drive to do more, the Santa Barbara Humane Society merged with the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on February 3, 2020, to expand care, services, and hope to more animals in need across the County. Together, in 2019, the organizations adopted more than 2,300 dogs and cats, performed 4,896 spay/neuter surgeries, and transferred more than 1,500 animals from overcrowded shelters. Their two campuses, located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, serve dogs and cats and the people who love them countywide.

