Hallmark Channel Invites Santa Barbara Humane Society to Showcase Animals

By Santa Barbara Humane Society
Thu Nov 19, 2020 | 4:36pm

November 19, 2020, Santa Barbara, CA – The Hallmark Channel features television, series, movies and  lifestyle programs that air nationally. For the second year in a row, they selected the Santa Barbara  Humane Society to be featured on their program Home & Family. This includes a segment called  “Adoption Ever After”.  

“We are so grateful to the Hallmark Channel for giving us this national platform to showcase our  organization,” said Sofia Rodriguez, Vice President of Philanthropy & Outreach for the Santa Barbara  Humane Society. “We can’t wait for everyone to meet one of our adoptable dogs who will be featured.” 

The show focuses on experts from every field and they strive to have real people be part of the show. The  Santa Barbara Humane Society will be represented by the Santa Maria Campus Shelter Manager Matt  Chan who will bring one of our cute adoptable dogs. To see all animals available for adoption visit our  website at www.sbhumane.org. 

The segment, hosted by Larissa Wohl, is dedicated to helping shelter animals find homes. The show will  air on Monday, November 23. Airtime varies, so check your local listings. 

Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has provided services to the people and animals of Santa  Barbara. With a drive to do more, the Santa Barbara Humane Society merged with the Santa Maria Valley  Humane Society on February 3, 2020, to expand care, services, and hope to more animals in need across  the County. Together, in 2019, the organizations adopted more than 2,300 dogs and cats, performed 4,896  spay/neuter surgeries, and transferred more than 1,500 animals from overcrowded shelters. Their two  campuses, located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, serve dogs and cats and the people who love them  countywide.

