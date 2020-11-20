Announcement Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Partners With Cox Communications to Provide Holiday Gifts for Local Girls

CARPINTERIA, CA (November 20, 2020) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria today announced the launch of Operation Holiday Cheer, a holiday giving program created to provide local girls and families with a brighter holiday season following the challenges of this year. Girls Inc. will collaborate with Presenting Sponsor Cox Communications to purchase holiday gifts for local girls and their families.

“Young people are facing complex challenges this year, from financial hardships, to isolation from friends and their normal routines, to ongoing feelings of uncertainty,” said Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria. “We are more committed than ever to ensuring local girls have the tools and support they need to push past barriers and thrive, and we’re grateful to partner with Cox Communications to deliver hope to these girls and their families this holiday season.”



Operation Holiday Cheer focuses on inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold by encouraging participation in distance learning, reading, voting education, physical activities and more. Girls Inc. members will receive “points” for participating in various activities, and gift recipients will be selected based on the point system.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and Cox will purchase holiday gifts for 75 girls, including gifts for each of their immediate family members. The gifts will be presented via a drive-through gift giving event on Thursday, December 19.

The community is encouraged to join the effort to spread holiday cheer by purchasing a gift from the organization’s Amazon Wish List, donating a gift card, or volunteering to help wrap the gifts for local girls.

To get involved or learn more about Operation Holiday Cheer, call 805-684-6364. For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

__________________________________

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Incorporated®, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 1100 youth in the Carpinteria Valley and Ventura County, from Pre-K through 12th grade. To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.

