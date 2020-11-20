Announcement Tina Frey Designs Opens Home Store in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA (November 24, 2020)– Tina Frey Designs, a San Francisco-based design company known for its brilliantly simple and modern designs in resin, is pleased to announce the opening of its new home store in Montecito, California. Located in San Ysidro Village, just south of downtown Santa Barbara, TF Design Montecito features the first and only comprehensive collection of Tina Frey Designs, including colorways exclusive to this location, along with artwork and furniture personally curated by Tina.

The new 810-square-foot store, which feels like a minimalist Scandinavian cabin, is the epitome of California casual calm simplicity, with high-beam ceilings, clean white walls, light woods, and an abundance of natural light that blankets the space. Tina Frey Design pieces are artfully displayed throughout, allowing guests to explore individual products along with full collections. The store’s relaxed elegance pays homage to the surrounding town of Montecito, some of the most stunning shoreline real estate in California. Its San Ysidro Village neighbors, which include Jenni Kayne Collection, House of Honey, Birgit Klein Interiors, and charming antique shops, help make it a favorite shopping destination among locals and visitors.

Tina Frey Design’s comprehensive collections, together for the first time, include everything from tableware and barware to candle holders and coffee tables for accessorizing and furnishing every part of a modern home. They also make thoughtful gifts, available just in time for the holidays and ideal for today’s newfound focus on at-home entertaining. The collections reflect a sophisticated, uncomplicated style that resonates with design-lovers globally, but feels most at ease in a relaxed coastal enclave like Montecito.

In addition, TF Design Montecito is selling furniture pieces by renowned Danish female furniture designer Nanna Ditzel, including the iconic Hanging Egg Chair and Chill Lounge Chair. The store’s coastal vibe is further brought to life by the Ocean Series, capsule of timeless ocean artwork by photographer Kate Holstein whose luminous landscapes evoke a deep sense of place. The Ocean Series beautifully captures liquid and light, what Holstein refers to as her two greatest muses, and conveys a sense of beauty, power, and serenity that compliments Tina’s own creations. This collection of designers is exclusively curated for the store by Tina, who is a long time-time fan of both Ditzel and Holstein’s work. The store will host additional pop-ups in the coming months.

“I am thrilled to debut our new Tina Frey Designs store in the beloved town of Montecito, a destination that captures the effortlessly cool and relaxed essence of coastal California,” said Tina Frey, founder of Tina Frey Designs. “As a surfer and designer, I am especially excited to become a part of this special ocean community and to expand our footprint in California. We look forward to connecting with designers and design-lovers alike, and invite them to experience our pieces, and explore works by other talented artists and designers in-person.”

With the store, Tina Frey Designs is launching its Fall 2020 Collection, Paper Sized Platters, available at TF Design Montecito, as well as online and in specialty retailers globally. The serving platters are based on international paper size standard dimensions, and each successive size in the series is defined by halving the preceding size across the larger dimension. They are available in black, white, and fog, and a rainbow set that can be purchased individually or together. The Fall 2020 Collection also includes the launch of a Meditation Seat, inspired by the quiet time and meditation that has taken place during shelter in place. The bean-shaped seat is designed to cradle the sitz bones while allowing one’s posture to be alert in a lotus position.

The Fall 2020 Collection is an exciting addition to Tina Frey Designs’ current lines, which focus on minimalist, timeless designs, and functional craftsmanship. All pieces are conceived and hand-sculpted by Tina Frey, and handmade by a talented and dedicated team of craftspeople. Designs are comprised of food safe resin, which is shatter resistant and safe for outdoor, indoor, and bath areas, allowing them to stand the test of time. Environmental and social responsibility are extremely important to Tina Frey Designs. Therefore, the company strives to create designs that will last and are not a disposable commodity.

Tina Frey Designs can be found around the world in the homes of design-lovers, five-star resorts, mega-yachts and Michelin-starred restaurants, including Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Alain Ducasse’s restaurants throughout Paris, Monaco, Hong Kong, and others.

TF Design Montecito is located at 525 San Ysidro Road, Building I, Montecito, Calif. 93108, and is open daily Monday to Saturday from 10am – 6pm and Sunday from 11am – 5pm. TF Design Montecito is complying with all state and local mandates, and following CDC recommendations with enhanced cleaning protocols, providing hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing, enforcing mask wearing, and more. To learn more and shop Tina Frey Designs, please visit www.tinafreydesigns.com and follow along @tinafreydesigns. To view the Fall 2020 Look Book, please click here.

Add to Favorites