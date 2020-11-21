Letters Follow the Money

Almost nothing Trump is saying about the 2020 election is true; Twitter affixed a fact check label to more than 30 of his election-related tweets and retweets this last week. Yet faced with the overwhelming fact that he lost big he refuses to admit defeat. Why?

There are now almost 60 million reasons why he can’t stop claiming victory. This is the amount of money that he has personally made since November 3 from his supporters trying to help him. They are sending their checks and money orders in, thinking it will somehow change what’s about to happen. It won’t. The only thing it’s doing is making money for Trump.

He desperately needs that money to defend himself and his family against the tsunami of legal claims filed against him and the debts he owes to Russian oligarchs.

Here’s a simple way to understand why he’s not going to stop. If he were a Broadway producer making a $5 million profit each week on his show, would he suddenly have the theater go dark and pull the production? Or, if he were a Hollywood producer whose film was making millions of dollars a week would he pull his picture from theaters?

As the late, great screenwriter William Goldman said in All The President’s Men, follow the money!

Add to Favorites