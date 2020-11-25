Living Habitat Santa Barbara Helps Seniors Stay Safely at Home Home Repairs Help Maintain County’s Limited Stock of Affordable Housing

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, a.k.a Habitat Santa Barbara, is helping older residents stay safely in place during the pandemic by making critical repairs to their homes.

For Carpinteria senior Lori Ann Graham, the work done to her manufactured home ― including the repair of a large hole in her bathroom floor and the addition of new fencing ― has had a major impact on her life. “I walk outside early every morning with my first cup of coffee, and to this day, I still can’t believe this happened,” she said in a thank-you note to the organization. “You have given me so much more than you know — you’ve replaced worry with peace.”

Jessica Wishan, CEO of Habitat Santa Barbara, said the work helps maintain the limited stock of affordable housing in the county, where the cost of living is nearly double the national average. “Behind the façade of prosperity, many struggle to afford basic needs,” she said.

