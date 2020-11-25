Kids MOXI Raffle Offering a Chance to Party with Katy Perry Fundraiser Will Help Children’s Museum during Big Budget Shortfall

While MOXI thinks all of its supporters and members are absolute rock stars for standing by them during the museum’s extended closure, there’s one bona fide star who has just stepped up to show her support for STEAM education in a big way. Homegrown pop sensation and new mom Katy Perry has donated a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one lucky family to privately party with her as the grand prize in MOXI’s Rock Star Raffle.

MOXI hopes this exclusive prize and chance to meet the chart-topping Perry one-on-one via Zoom will help replace funds typically raised by its gala fundraiser traditionally held in October. The funds are even more crucial this year, as MOXI has been closed for more than six months, including the busy spring break and summer months. This has meant the loss of all revenue from paid admissions, program and camp registrations, and facility rentals, which collectively make up nearly 60 percent of MOXI’s annual budget.

“Access to unique and engaging ways to learn about science and the arts are so important, especially for kids,” said Perry. “Education is power, and MOXI provides that along with tons of fun. I can’t wait to bring my daughter to MOXI, and I want more than anything for this incredible museum to weather the pandemic and be here for generations to come.”

Raffle tickets are $100 each and can be purchased by calling (805) 770-5021 or visiting moxi.org/katy to fill out an interest form. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 7. Everyone who purchases a ticket will be invited to join a family-friendly, virtual dance party celebration of all things MOXI, creativity and fun on Thursday, December 10, during which the winner of the Katy Perry virtual party will be announced.

