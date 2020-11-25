Announcement SDRI Announces Two New Trustees Dr. Kathryn Brewer and Michael J. Paskin Join Board

Santa Barbara, CA (November 24, 2020) – Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its Board of Trustees; internal medicine specialist Kathryn Brewer, M.D. and real estate executive Michael J. Paskin.

“I am so pleased to welcome these exceptional leaders in our community to the SDRI Board of Trustees. I look forward to their fresh perspectives and valuable insight as we continue to focus our efforts to improving the lives of people impacted by diabetes,” said Ellen Goodstein, Executive Director.

Dr. Kathryn Brewer, who joined the board in September, is a Deputy Health Officer at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. Previously, Dr. Brewer was the Director of Diabetes Management and a staff physician at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic where she improved diabetic standards of care and access. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine. Dr. Brewer is a volunteer attending physician for Healing Hearts Across Borders (HHAB) in Mexico, responsible for managing diabetes care and protocols at all HHAB clinics.

“I have cared for people with diabetes for over 25 years. It is a relentless, 24/7/365 days-per-year kind of disease that people without firsthand experience or witnessing a family member rarely realize,” said Dr. Brewer. “SDRI has long participated in research of insulins and other therapeutics, education, and devices that give people more control, less anxiety, and a better quality of life. I look forward to participating and helping others develop more initiatives to help level significant disparities in care in our community through programs like Mil Familias.”

Michael J. Paskin, who joined the board in September, is the Founder, President & CEO of The Paskin Group, a team of more than 50 real estate professionals throughout California and Texas. Mr. Paskin is active in the Santa Barbara community volunteering for numerous non-profits, having held board positions at the Young Presidents’ Organization, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, and the Washington Elementary School Foundation. As a FAA licensed private pilot, he serves as a volunteer Mission Pilot for Angel Flight West, flying terminally ill children and adults to treatment centers. He is also a two-time Ironman triathlete and seven-time marathoner.

“I am thrilled to join the SDRI Board of Trustees and look forward to playing a contributing role in an organization that has had such a profoundly positive impact on those affected by diabetes,” said Paskin. “Through my own family’s experience with diabetes, I have learned firsthand of the challenges that come along with a diagnosis and, as an executive leading a company with philanthropy and volunteerism in its DNA, I am proud to serve on a board that aims to improve the quality of life for those with diabetes globally.”

Dr. Brewer and Mr. Paskin join 17 other board members serving on the SDRI Board of Trustees.

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute:

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) has been on the cutting edge of diabetes research, education, and clinical care since our founding in 1944 by Dr. William Sansum, the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes. With an established world class reputation for innovation in the field of type 1 diabetes, including the Artificial Pancreas system and diabetes in pregnancy, SDRI is broadening its area of expertise to address a range of issues in type 2 diabetes in an effort to address this growing epidemic. Learn more at www.sansum.org.

Add to Favorites