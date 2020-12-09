Letters Matching Grant for Pets

This year, if you are able to help others, consider giving to Santa Barbara County’s own CARE4Paws.

When the pandemic hit, CARE4Paws stepped up and then some. The area’s largest and wealthiest animal welfare organization, the Santa Barbara/Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, shut its doors for several weeks, and has done little since to ramp up services and assistance. By contrast, CARE4Paws roared to the rescue, and hasn’t stopped.

Before the pandemic, the little-but-dedicated nonprofit used to distribute two tons of pet food per year to low income and needy pet owners. Now, they are providing four tons per week, through home delivery to low income seniors, food pantries, and community events.

Before COVID, they hosted 140 low cost mobile vet clinic days per year; now, it’s up to 180 and climbing.

Before the lockdowns, they would perform roughly 1300 spays and neuters per year; this year, it’s been 2000, plus 12,000 vaccines given and 1700 pets assisted with medical care.

These services are about more than just helping animals. They help the PEOPLE who love animals, and whose emotional wellbeing depends on having healthy, cared-for pets. They also keep animals from being turned in to shelters by owners who otherwise could not afford to keep them – and thus reduce the tax burden for all of us.

Gifts up to $25,000 will be matched, so your support will go even further. For more information, or to donate, go to www.care4paws.org.

