Blaze

Blaze | Credit: Courtesy
Fri Dec 11, 2020 | 9:09am

Blaze was turned in by his owner due to a military move back in October, and is one of our longest residents. Blaze is seeking an active home, without kids or small animals, including cats. Blaze has been enjoying beach walks, couch cuddles, and play time with the foster’s dog. He would do well in a female only home, or with a very experienced and understanding male. He would love to be next to you whether you’re relaxing in the bath or hiking 5 miles out into the wilderness. This large boy has all the love to give once he’s settled into your routine. He will happily shake your hand and does well on sit, down, and his recall.

Want to learn more about Blaze?  You can see check out her profile on our website—www.sbhumane.org

Interested in adopting Blaze? Email Adopt@sbhumanesociety.org to make an adoption appointment today!

Fri Dec 11, 2020 | 18:32pm
