Announcement SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers For 2021

At its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 17, 2020, the Santa Barbara City College District Board of Trustees elected Dr. Peter O. Haslund as president of the Board for the 2021 calendar year. Kate Parker was elected Board vice president.

President Haslund joined the Board in December 2010 and represents Area 1 (Carpinteria and Monecito). Vice President Parker joined the Board inDecember 2018and representsArea 7 (Santa Barbara).

In addition to the election of new officers, the oath of office was administered remotely by Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, Ed.D., to one new and two continuing trustees who were chosen by voters in the Nov. 3 election. The Board welcomed Dr. Anna Everett who was elected to the seat vacated by Craig Nielsen. Trustees Robert Miller and Veronica Gallardo were successful in their races to continue on the Board.

The members of the SBCC Board of Trustees now include Peter Haslund (Area 1 – Carpinteria and Montecito), Robert Miller (Area 2 – Goleta), Veronica Gallardo (Area 3 – Santa Barbara), Dr. Anna Everett (Area 4 – Santa Barbara), Marsha Croninger (Area 5 – Mission Canyon and Santa Barbara), Jonathan Abboud (Area 6 – Isla Vista and Santa Barbara), Kate Parker (Area 7 – Santa Barbara), and Student Trustee Lilli McKinney.

For more information, visit the SBCC Board of Trustees webpage.

