Announcement $10,000 Available in Scholarships From Cox Charities

Santa Barbara, Calif. – December 21, 2020-Cox Charities is offering $10,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in the Santa Barbara area. The Cox Scholars scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2021 graduating high school senior living in the California Central Coast Cox service area.

Applications are now open. Deadline to complete and submit the online application is Friday, February 3, 2021. For more information, visit www.CoxCharitiesCA.org.

“Now more than ever, students in our community are working hard to achieve their educational dreams amid new learning circumstances and tough financial times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a company founded by a teacher, we continue to support local students and education in San Diego and look forward to awarding our annual scholarships in the new year,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Communications in California.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives.

Here are some helpful tips for students when applying for a Cox Scholars scholarship:

Before you apply—Review the scholarship requirements carefully and make sure you’re eligible before spending time putting an application together. If you don’t meet the requirements such as G.P.A. or place of residence, your application will not be considered. Financial information—Use tax forms to declare income or give your best estimate if tax forms are unavailable. To be most effective, don’t leave any sections blank. Extracurricular activities—The scholarship committee wants to know what applicants are interested in. Make sure to provide an accurate timeline that includes all activities from the previous four years. Make sure not to repeat information in multiple places. A personal statement—Don’t wait until the last minute to put this together. Give yourself time to think about the topic, and answer from your own personal experience. The more passionate you are, the better your statement. Ask someone you trust to read it and give feedback. And don’t forget to run a spell check. Submit your application and supporting documents before the deadline – If you wait until the last minute, you may encounter issues that prevent you from submitting the application on time, such as computer issues or gathering financial information from a parent.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to non-profit organizations.

A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2020, five Cox Scholars from Santa Barbara were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

