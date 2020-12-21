Food Distribution and Home Delivery Updates
The Foodbank is technically closed this week; we are taking year-end inventory and deep-cleaning our warehouses.
For this week, the following will be the only outlets where community members can receive food from the Foodbank:
South County
Grace Lutheran Church
Salvation Army
Catholic Charities Santa Barbara
Unity Shoppe
North County
Lompoc High School
Lompoc Catholic Charities
Santa Maria Catholic Charities
Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang
Beginning next week on December 28th, we will resume normal operations. Please see attached, updated distribution flyers.
ALSO NOTE: The Foodbank has revived our live call center to respond to increased community need as lockdowns unfold, and to receive requests for emergency home deliveries.
Community members may call 805-357-5761, M-F; 9-3 and speak with a live volunteer or may leave messages at that number after hours and receive a call back.