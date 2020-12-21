Announcement

Food Distribution and Home Delivery Updates

By Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
Mon Dec 21, 2020 | 4:39pm

The Foodbank is technically closed this week; we are taking year-end inventory and deep-cleaning our warehouses.

For this week, the following will be the only outlets where community members can receive food from the Foodbank:

South County

Grace Lutheran Church

Salvation Army

Catholic Charities Santa Barbara

Unity Shoppe

North County

Lompoc High School

Lompoc Catholic Charities

Santa Maria Catholic Charities

Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang

Beginning next week on December 28th, we will resume normal operations. Please see attached, updated distribution flyers.

ALSO NOTE: The Foodbank has revived our live call center to respond to increased community need as lockdowns unfold, and to receive requests for emergency home deliveries.

Community members may call 805-357-5761, M-F; 9-3 and speak with a live volunteer or may leave messages at that number after hours and receive a call back.

UPDATED-12.18.2020-Foodbank-of-Santa-Barbara-County-SAFE-Food-Net-Distributions-English-Español-9amDownload

