Luna the Kitty Gets By with One Eye

Despite only having one eye, Luna the kitty — the five-month-old cat recently adopted by our Associate News Editor Delaney Smith — is getting by just fine. “She’s adapted very well to losing an eye,” reported Smith. “She only has two moods: super cuddly or bouncing off the walls with energy. She is also a major fan of any and all human foods and will fight you trying to get her paws on some.” And it’s not just food. “Catnip,” said Smith, “straight up causes her to lose her mind.”

