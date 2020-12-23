Letters Santa Barbara Shoppers, Thanks!

Sending a huge thanks to our wonderful Santa Barbara customers for shopping local this Christmas and helping to make our retail year a little less dismal. In spite of COVID, you showed up — masked, and sometimes gloved — to support us and the local artists we feature. Dorothy, Darlene, Becky, Mary-Michael, Katie, Monica, and all the wonderful ladies and of course the sweet men who show up annually around December 23, we send a huge thanks.

Retail is such a vital part of the community in many ways beyond the business side — it is the pretty shop to wander around for inspiration, or happiness, or just for no reason. It is the friendly exchange with the staff that can maybe make your day or lift your mood. Sometimes it’s the unexpected, wonderful conversations that just let you know you are heard, and loved, and supported.

Many thanks to the Santa Barbara community for keeping Santa Barbara Arts a magical mainstay for the last 18 years!

