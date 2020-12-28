Announcement Two Additional Staff Members are Positive for COVID-19 COVID-19 Positive Inmate Population Down to Five

Santa Barbara, Calif. – One Custody Deputy and one non-sworn staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. The Custody Deputy last worked on December 11, 2020, began experiencing symptoms today, was tested and found to be COVID-19 positive.

The non-sworn staff member, who is asymptomatic, last worked on December 22, 2020 and was tested that day as part of ongoing employee surveillance testing. The test returned as positive today. Both staff members consistently wore PPE while at work.

This brings the total number of Sheriff’s Office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 71, with 50 having recovered and returned to work.

The Main Jail has released one COVID-19 positive inmate, bringing the number of active cases to five. The remaining COVID-19 positive inmates, who were all COVID-19 positive at intake, are consistently monitored by medical staff and are housed in negative-air pressure housing areas, separate from the general population.

