Juan Diego is a six-month-old gray and white male cat. He loves attention and will follow shelter staff and volunteers around the shelter assisting them with their chores. He is as playful as most kittens but he’s just as happy snuggling up with a human as he is chasing a toy. Like most of our cats during this difficult time, Juan Diego may be staying in a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368 .

