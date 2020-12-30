Year in Review Tessa Reeg’s 2020 in Review Basketball, Baby Lions, and More Among Copy Editor’s Favorites

For our annual review of stories, some of the Indy’s writers and editors have put together lists of the stories they were proud of this year, or just had fun writing or reading. Here are Copy Editor Tessa Reeg’s picks.

Channel Islands Shipwrecks Tell Stories of Heroism, Heartbreak, and High-Seas Scalawaggery by Tyler Hayden — I’ve lived in Santa Barbara my whole life and had no idea our ocean floor was home to so many unfortunate ships. Tyler did a great job compiling the history and telling the stories of these ships and the people who sailed them.

Starshine Reflects on the Women’s Suffrage Centennial by Starshine Roshell — Starshine’s writing is always a pleasure to read, and her witty, opinionated prose combined with the historical facts about women’s suffrage made for a wonderful piece.

Big Basketball Weekend for UCSB and Westmont by John Zant — I was at that UCSB men’s game and I still couldn’t believe my eyes. Sports programs took a huge hit from the pandemic, but at least the basketball season ended on a high note!

Santa Barbara Works to Prevent Teen Suicides in the Pandemic by Delaney Smith — Mental health is so important, now more than ever, and this piece emphasizes the need to focus on teens in particular as they struggle with this ongoing pandemic.

Pearl Harbor Aftermath: A Memoir by Miye Ota — Learning about history is fascinating enough, but hearing from someone who lived through it is priceless. Miye Ota has a wonderful voice and an incredible story to tell.

And I just had to add:

African Lion Cub Born Early November Is Named Pauline by Indy Staff — I think we all needed a dose of good news and animal cuteness after the year this has been, and who could resist Pauline’s sweet little face?

