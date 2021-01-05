Announcement BUSINESS ALERT — California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program Application Period Extended

The State of California has successfully received thousands of completed applications and will extend the closing date to January 13, 2021, to keep the portal open for those of you still in process and for new applicants to ensure fair and equitable opportunities for California’s small business community.



If you experienced disruptions in the application process, please note that you will be notified by email when to log in to complete your unfinished application or upload requested documents. Please do not fill out a new application as this can delay consideration.



NEW DATES AND DEADLINES:

Start a new application: December 30, 2020 – January 13, 2021, at 11:59 pm

Update and upload documents for in-process applications: January 6, 2021 – January 13, 2021 at 11:59 pm

The new closing date for Round 1:January 13, 2021 at 11:59 pm



As a reminder, this is NOT a first-come, first-serve application process or rolling approval process – all eligible applicants will be considered for the grant at the close of Round 1 on January 13, 2021 at 11:59 pm and not before.



For detailed information on the application process with step-by-step instructions please review the CA Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Application guides at CaReliefGrant.com. Scroll down on the homepage to view the “All Businesses Application Guide” or the “Non-Profit Application Guide.”



EDC SBDC COVID-19 BUSINESS RESOURCES WEBINAR

Additionally, the EDC SBDC will host a webinar this Friday, January 8th, 2021 at 12:00 pm to discuss the CA Business Grant and new CARE’s Act Funding. Please join us if you have questions regarding these new benefits. Register early! Seating is limited. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER



NEED ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE?

As always, the EDC is able to assist answer questions, provide financial through our loan program and consulting services. If you have questions, call 805.409.9159 (ENGLISH) or 805.309.5874 (SPANISH) to schedule an appointment with a business advisor and visit our resource page for list of current assistance available.



FIRST APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES JANUARY 13, 2021 AT 11:59 PM Round 2 will be announced in the near future.



