Briefs Railroad Track Replacement to Begin in Goleta

Nighttime railroad track replacement work will take place January 6-30, the City of Goleta announced. In addition to bright lights, construction noise, and back-up beeping, additional horn-sounding by trains is part of what must take place by law in the construction zone.

Union Pacific stated the tracks are too busy with passenger trains to be worked on during the daytime hours, and alternative bus bridges were not available due to the pandemic. About 40 miles of track will be replaced between Oxnard and Goleta from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., on an eight-days on, six-days off schedule.

