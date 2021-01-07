Infrastructure New Pedestrian-Way Begins for Las Positas Road Go Slow: Stretch Between Modoc and the Beach Under Construction.

A collection of construction equipment gathered at Las Positas Road marks the starting point of the city’s new Multiuse Pathway Project. This portion of a larger project that includes Modoc Road will add a new walkway to the east side of Las Positas between the beach beyond Cliff Drive up to the lights at Modoc Road. The painted bicycle lane will continue in both directions, but initially, the portion of the existing northbound bike lane above the roundabout will be removed.

For the first few months of construction, bicycles, cars, and trucks will have to share Las Positas just after the Cliff Drive turn. Road speeds are reduced to 35 mph through the traffic zone, vehicles are asked to watch out for bicyclists, and traffic will be shifted to give crews room to work safely.

The new pedestrian pathway being paved along Las Positas Road will take out the northbound bike lane for a time during construction. Credit: Courtesy

The 2.6 mile-long path will connect San Roque and the Westside to beach areas from Hope Ranch to the Mesa, part of the city’s Vision Zero project for safe separation between bicyclists, runners, pedestrians, and cars. While only paint will separate bicycles and cars, the pedestrian-way will have a more solid barrier.

The Modoc Road portion of the project includes a pedestrian-way on the south side of the road. Ultimately, the city hopes to connect to the Coast Bike Route, which stretches from the waterfront to Goleta Beach.

The Las Positas-Modoc work is expected to continue through October at a cost of about $18 million, coming from Active Transportation Program grants and Measure C.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites