Adoptable Pets Missie and Mortar Bonded Huskies Need a Home

Missie and Mortar are two young Siberian Husky dogs who are very bonded to each other. Their New Year’s wish is to find a forever home together. Missie is about three years old and Mortar is about two years old. They are both very social with people and dogs.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Missie and Mortar for adoption. For adoption inquiries for Missie and Mortar please call805-681-5285 or text 805-345- at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters, and behavior training for adopted dogs. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Add to Favorites