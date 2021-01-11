Announcement PSHH Staff Joins Board of Directors for Statewide Coalition

Central Coast CA, January 11, 2021 – Veronica Zimmerman will be representing People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) as she joins the Board of Directors for the California Coalition for Rural Housing.

Formed in 1976 following a farmworker housing conference, the California Coalition for Rural Housing is one of the oldest state low-income housing coalitions in the country. Through advocacy, organizing, research, and technical assistance, their goal is to make the case for rural housing improvement and strengthen the capacity of the nonprofit and public sectors to provide affordable housing and related facilities. Members are primarily community-based nonprofit and public developers, including the largest self-help housing producers in the United States, as well as local government officials, and local activists concerned about rural quality of life.

“We are thrilled to see Veronica represent People’s Self-Help Housing in this exciting, new capacity,” said CEO and President Ken Trigueiro, “The California Coalition for Rural Housing operates alongside our organization in bridging the housing gap for low-income and rural households across the state. Veronica’s expertise will be invaluable in further meeting this need and inspiring new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

Veronica Garcia currently serves as the PSHH Director of Business Development. Leading teams in the production of affordable housing and neighborhood improvement projects, Veronica’s areas of expertise include project management consensus building real estate development, and sustainable design practices. She represents the organization throughout the tri-county area of Ventura San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties and develops strategic partnerships with subject matter experts and key stakeholders. Advising on policy matters affecting affordable housing development at the local, regional and state level she also monitors the systems and processes within the organizational development process.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. For more information, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.

