Adoptable Pets Mia

Mia is searching for a home to call her own.

Credit: Courtesy

This three-year-old German Shepherd is so sweet. She can be a bit shy when you first meet her, but don’t worry—she warms up quickly! Mia isn’t thriving in a shelter environment, but we believe once she gets into a home she will truly blossom! Mia enjoys going for walks, spending time in nature, and hanging out with her people. She is an incredibly loyal dog who is deeply devoted to the people she loves.

Mia would be happiest in quiet home where she could relax and live her best life.

Want to learn more about Mia? You can check out herprofile on our website—www.sbhumane.org

Interested in adopting Mia? Email Adopt@sbhumanesociety.org to make an adoption appointment today!

