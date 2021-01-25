Announcement Assistant City Administrator Appointed

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 1/25/2021

After conducting a nationwide recruitment, City Administrator Paul Casey is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Bjork as Assistant City Administrator. She was selected from a pool of 184 highly qualified candidates.

She is currently the Interim Community Development Director and will serve in both positions, until a permanent department director appointment is made. She will begin in her new role on January 30. As Assistant City Administrator, Ms. Bjork will provide policy guidance to the City Council and oversee several operating departments. She will also serve as the acting City Administrator in the absence of City Administrator Paul Casey.

Ms. Bjork has worked with the City of Santa Barbara for 32 years and most recently served as the Public Works Director, overseeing the largest City department for over five years with nearly 300 employees and a budget totaling $138 million. The Public Works Department includes the City’s water and wastewater utilities, transportation planning, downtown parking, street maintenance, capital project design and construction, fleet services, and maintenance of over 100 City buildings and facilities. She directed staff and guided the City’s response during the most recent multi-year drought. From 2007 to 2014, she served as Water Resources Manager with responsibility for water and wastewater utilities, which included the operation and maintenance of the Cater Water Treatment Plant and the El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant. She oversaw the introduction of ozonation at the Water Treatment Plant to improve the quality and taste of drinking water. Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in various renewal and replacement projects for water and wastewater mains, street infrastructure, and major facilities to extend the life of the City’s essential infrastructure.

Ms. Bjork received a Bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College and a Master’s Degree from California State University, Northridge.

According to City Administrator Paul Casey, “Rebecca brings a high standard of professionalism, commitment, and wealth of experience to the role to the Assistant City Administrator position. I am confident that she will serve as a valuable resource to me, our executive team and the City Council.”

“I am very excited to take on this new role and hope my 30+ years of experience working for the City continues to serve the residents and visitors of Santa Barbara,” said Ms. Bjork.

