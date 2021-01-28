Announcement Applications Now Being Accepted for the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship

Santa Barbara, CA (January 2021) — Downtown Santa Barbara, working with the City of Santa Barbara’s Community Services Section and the Santa Barbara Youth Council, announces that applications are being accepted for the 2020 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship.

The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship is given to one outstanding high school senior in the Santa Barbara area in recognition of their leadership and community service. Downtown Santa Barbara presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth leadership and her encouragement for youth’s engagement in community service.

Applicants must be a student in the Santa Barbara Unified School District or a resident of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and have completed a minimum 45 community service hours by the application deadline, which is February 12, 2021. Applicants are required to complete the following questions in a 250–500-word personal essay:

1. List and describe your involvement in any digital-campus clubs, organizations, and activities.

2. List and describe your involvement in any community service projects or organizations during Covid-19.

3. Explain how and why your role as a leader has influenced our community or those around you during Covid-19.

Scholarship applications must be returned to Ricardo Venegas, Community Services Coordinator II in person or by mail, to 1136 E. Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA., 93103. Scholarship applications can also be sent via email to rvenegas@santabarbaraca.gov. Applications can be found on Downtown Santa Barbara’s website at https://www.downtownsb.org/events/annual-awards-ceremony.

A selection committee comprised of representatives from youth leadership groups and Downtown Santa Barbara will review all applications and choose a recipient. The award and scholarship check will be presented at the Downtown Santa Barbara’s Annual Breakfast scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, usually held at the historic El Paseo Mexican Restaurant (10 East El Paseo) will be held virtually this year.

For questions regarding the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award, please contact Ricardo Venegas, Community Services Coordinator II, at (805) 897-2547, or Erik Krueger, Downtown Santa Barbara at (805) 962-2098.

