Adoptable Pets

Priscilla

By
Fri Jan 29, 2021 | 8:31am
Credit: Courtesy


Priscilla is a 12-month-old Pointer mix. Her ideal home would be one of adventure and activity. She would make an excellent running partner and play mate for other dogs. She also lived in a home with cats. Kids that wouldn’t mind getting toppled over with kisses would be a must. Most likely 10 and over. Looking for someone to get you motivated look no further for this is the training partner of a lifetime!

With Covid-19 we are doing adoptions by appointment with an approved application. Our application is on our website at www.syvhumane.org. Once we receive it we will look it over, if we feel it’s the right fit we will contact the potential adopter and schedule an appointment. 

Fri Jan 29, 2021 | 18:07pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/01/29/priscilla/

Lisa Acho Remorenko

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.