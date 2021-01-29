Adoptable Pets Priscilla

Credit: Courtesy



Priscilla is a 12-month-old Pointer mix. Her ideal home would be one of adventure and activity. She would make an excellent running partner and play mate for other dogs. She also lived in a home with cats. Kids that wouldn’t mind getting toppled over with kisses would be a must. Most likely 10 and over. Looking for someone to get you motivated look no further for this is the training partner of a lifetime!

With Covid-19 we are doing adoptions by appointment with an approved application. Our application is on our website at www.syvhumane.org. Once we receive it we will look it over, if we feel it’s the right fit we will contact the potential adopter and schedule an appointment.

