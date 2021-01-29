Resumption of Residential Street Sweeping

More Like This

Residential street sweeping and all associated parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, February 16 th , 2021. The regular sweeping schedule will be followed. Residents are instructed to observe all posted parking restrictions. Remember that it is illegal to discharge/blow any waste onto a City street. Street Sweeping not only keeps our streets looking good, but also improves the air quality, and keeps trash and debris out of storm drains, creeks and the ocean. For more information about the street sweeping program, the routes, and the schedules, please visit us at www.santabarbaraca.gov/sweeping .

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.