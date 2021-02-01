Announcement Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Announces Application Total

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received 2,779 applications for financial aid in the 2021-22 academic year. The applications are currently under review, and awardees will be announced in May. Last year the Scholarship Foundation awarded just over $6 million to 1,814 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

“In some instances the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted enrollment patterns, but make no mistake, the need for college financial aid in our community remains great,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson. “Thanks to our many generous donors, the Scholarship Foundation will once again help hundreds of county students access postsecondary education.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara provides scholarships to Santa Barbara County students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or vocational studies. For more information, call 805-687-6065 or visit www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded nearly $130 million to more than 53,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

