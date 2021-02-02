Announcement California State Archives Launches Virtual Mini Tours

SACRAMENTO, CA –– The California State Archives has launched “Virtual Mini-Tours,” a new series of tours to give Californians a behind-the-scenes look into the State Archives. The first two installments will feature the State Archives’ Stacks and Preservation Lab, showcasing some of the most fascinating items held in the Archives’ records storage facilities.

Click here to view Virtual Mini-Tour: The Stacks

Click here to view Virtual Mini-Tour: The Preservation Lab

The California State Archives is a division of the California Secretary of State’s Office and was created by California’s first law in 1850. The State Archives collects records from all three branches of government, as well as some local government records and private donations. This collection includes more than 350 million records in a variety of formats including paper, maps, photographs, audiovisual, artifacts, and electronic records, which are stored on six levels of climate-controlled, secured stacks at the March Fong Eu Secretary of State Building in downtown Sacramento.

About Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture is a new, immersive way to experience art, history, culture and world wonders from over a thousand organizations worldwide. Google Arts & Culture has been created by the Google Cultural Institute and it is available for free for everyone on the web, on iOS and Android. Read more here.

