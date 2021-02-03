UCSB Student Sophie Lynd Joins Our Calendar Department

More Like This

It looks like there’s a new intern working in the Indy’s calendar department: Sophie Lynd, who’s sharing her talents for all things events and happenings with our paper’s extensive print and online listings. Hailing from Redwood City, Lynd is currently double-majoring in theater design and communication while also working as a copy editor for UCSB’s student newspaper, the Daily Nexus. When not studying, Lynd was used to spending her time backstage working on theater productions. But since the pandemic, she’s taken to cooking and baking. So far, she’s helped us with this year’s Wedding Guide, running on February 11, and loves getting to know more about all there is to do in Santa Barbara. Welcome, Sophie!

