Announcement City Tile Presented to Longtime Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Director Vyto Adomaitis

GOLETA, CA, February 4, 2021 – The Goleta City Council honored long-time employee Vyto Adomaitis with a City Tile at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in honor of his almost 19 years of service to the City. Vyto has been with the City since its incorporation in 2002 and spent the last 15 years as Director of Neighborhood Services and Public Safety. He has accepted a job as the Community Development Director for the City of Oxnard and his last day with Goleta will be February 19, 2021.

City Manager Michelle Greene started the presentation off with, “It’s with great pride and gratitude I speak about Vyto Adomaitis today as he leaves the City after nearly 19 years to start a new role with the City of Oxnard. It’s truly a bittersweet moment, as much as we are excited for him, we will miss him very much. Vyto has always been willing to take on challenges and break new ground. He has made an indelible mark on this organization and helped the City grow and develop over the years. His dedication, high standards for excellence, and Vyto-isms, will all be deeply missed.”

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “You should be very proud of the long list of accomplishments you have given to our City over the years. I thank you for your leadership and I hope the City of Oxnard knows how lucky they are to have you.”

Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer spoke at the presentation on behalf of the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department. She said, “We will miss your leadership, guidance and support. Our small but mighty team will not be same without you. Our successes are contributed to your leadership and we want to thank you.”

Claudia Dato, Senior Project Manager in the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department added, “Vyto has been entrusted with many projects of great importance to the City because he has the reputation of getting things done. Vyto has always been a great supporter and mentor to his staff. A great leader who gave us the opportunity to do great things.”

Vyto Adomaitis said, “It’s difficult for me to say goodbye to what has become my extended family. I want to thank my family for their support all these years to allow me to serve the City of Goleta, which has been so special to me. The idea behind incorporation was a higher level of service and I believe we have remained true to that mission today.” In typical Vyto fashion, he spent the majority of his speech thanking the colleagues he worked with over the years and praising them. Vyto added, “In closing, thank you to all of you, for the wonderful opportunity to have served this community with many talented and dedicated staff. To have served with respect, transparency and collaboration is the ultimate goal of any public servant. Goleta truly is a special place – it is the Good Land. I am truly grateful for the experience.”

Vyto has built strong relationships with many collaborative partners over the years, some of whom provided remarks at the virtual City Tile Presentation, including Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig and Goleta Sanitary District General Manager/District Engineer Steve Wagner, who was the City of Goleta’s first Public Works Director. Sheriff Brown presented Vyto with a Certificate of Appreciation and Chief Hartwig provided some parting gifts as well.

Also at the meeting, Council approved the Goleta Valley Neighborhood Court Pilot Program after hearing a presentation from the District Attorney’s Office and Second District Supervisor’s Office. The restorative justice-based program is aimed at diverting low level offenses from the criminal justice system. The City will help support the program by helping promote volunteer recruitment efforts, providing meeting space and eventually helping provide community service opportunities for program participants. Read the full staff report at https://tinyurl.com/y5v6yyae.

The Council also approved a memorandum of understanding between the City of Goleta and Cycle California Coast. Cycle California Coast is a collaborative initiative with participation from diverse stakeholders who are committed to the shared vision of making Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties premier cycling destinations and improving the bicycling environment for locals and visitors. The staff report is available at https://tinyurl.com/yytp7ary.

Watch a recording of this City Council meeting any time on our website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings, or Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Goleta TV, Channel 19.

Attached: Vyto Adomaitis holding his City Tile; Sheriff Brown presenting Vyto with a Certificate of Appreciation; and Chief Hartwig providing some parting gifts

Add to Favorites