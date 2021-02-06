Briefs Santa Barbara Unified Unified Closer To Reopening Public Health Approves District’s Safety Plan

The Santa Barbara Unified School District took one step closer to reopening its elementary schools in person Friday when its safety plan was approved by the Public Health Department.

This means the schools are ready for reopening, but are unable to until the community case rate drops further. It’s currently at 47.2 per 100,000 residents — but it needs to hit 25 or lower for the schools to reopen.

Read the full letter here.

