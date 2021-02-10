Announcement Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors Welcomes John P. Duffy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Ca, Feb. 10, 2021 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) has announced the addition of John P. Duffy to its Board of Directors. Duffy is a financial advisor, planner, and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® professional. Last year, he started Zen Wealth Consultant Services LLC (Zen WCS). Zen WCS’s mission is to pursue three simple goals: elucidate, educate, evaluate. Their goal is to speak plainly so as to elucidate what is important in the big picture and exactly how it can impact your financial picture.

Duffy believes service as a way of life and his endeavor is to help others personally and professionally. He is married to Star and has four children, Megan, Kira, Johnny and Juliana. He earned a degree in Business Management and Administration at the University of San Francisco. Duffy also previously served on the board of Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF).

“John believes in Hospice of Santa Barbara’s mission and serving those in need. It is with great pleasure to bring him on board.” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We are happy to bring someone with similar values to the team.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

