Announcement

Figueroa Mountain Project and Administrative Site Pile Burning Scheduled for February-April

By Los Padres National Forest
Thu Feb 11, 2021 | 3:40pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Los Padres National Forest has tentatively scheduled a  prescribed burn at Figueroa Mountain and various administrative sites on forest lands (Campgrounds,  Trailheads, and Fire Stations) with a burn window of February 16 through April 30. The goal of the series  of one-day burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less  intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce  impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. 

Approximately 1-10 acres (10-100 piles) of slash from felled dead trees and brush will be burned daily.  The burn is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. on a permissive burn day. Santa  Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan  and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County. The burn will be  conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from  population centers. 

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo  County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in  order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. The burn is dependent on  weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as  desired, the burn will be rescheduled. 

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any,  may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common  sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or  when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.  These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung  conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and  windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing,  shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or  lightheadedness. Please use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.  

For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information  Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php 

Fri Feb 12, 2021 | 04:32am
https://www.independent.com/2021/02/11/figueroa-mountain-project-and-administrative-site-pile-burning-scheduled-for-february-april/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.