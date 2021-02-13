Letters Losing Women’s Rights?

Whatever happened to women’s rights? On January 20, President Biden signed an executive order banning “gender identity discrimination.” This would allow any man who identifies as a woman into female bathrooms, shelters, and other protected spaces. It would allow them to compete in women’s sports despite the fact that men are generally taller and have greater muscle mass, greater bone density, and a higher capacity to carry oxygen in the blood. The order mandates any school that receives federal funding must allow males who identify as female to play on girl’s sports teams or lose their federal funding.

As a grandmother of a beautiful 3-year-old granddaughter, I ask how is this fair to girls, college students, Olympians, and adult women athletes?

Already there are examples of transgender athletes dominating women’s sports. A 2019 article in World Magazine revealed how CeCe Telfer, who ranked 200th in 2016 in Division 11 mens’ college athletes, became a national women’s champion as a transgender athlete. In Wisconsin, the winner of the USA Cycling-sanctioned event was Kenzie Statz, a transgender athlete. Clearly men have an advantage over women.

As a supporter of women’s rights, I believe this will harm females.

Girls will stop competing, Olympians will fail to win the gold, and many teenagers will miss out on scholarships.

Is this not going backward, as far as women’s rights? Why not let transgender athletes compete against each other?

Add to Favorites