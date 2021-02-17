Announcement City of Goleta Formally Kicks Off the 2022 Electoral Districting Process at Tomorrow’s Public Engagement Commission

GOLETA, CA February 16, 2021 – Please join us for tomorrow evening’s (February 17) virtual Public Engagement Commission at 6:00 p.m. This seven-member body makes recommendations to City Council related to opportunities and ways to increase public engagement in City government. Items on the agenda for the upcoming meeting include:

The Public Engagement Commission (Commission) will receive a presentation from City staff and National Demographics Corporation (NDC) as a formal kickoff of the 2022 Electoral Districting Process and provide its initial feedback and input on the process and timeline. As part of a Conditional Settlement Agreement entered into on May 16, 2017, the City Council adopted a resolution of intent to implement district elections by November 2022. City Council approved a contract with NDC at the February 2, 2020, meeting to provide the City with demographic analysis of census data, drawing of draft maps for proposed boundaries of districts, public outreach, professional advice, and interactive web tools related to the 2022 Electoral Districting Process. The Commission and City Council will consider the district lines of four new Council districts within the City (the Mayor will continue to be elected “at-large” by all registered voters of the City). View the staff report here.

The Public Engagement Commission will discuss potential by-district appointment of the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission consists of five members who are formally appointed by the Mayor, subject to the City Council’s approval, as required by state law. However, in keeping with a longstanding practice and pursuant to the City’s own rules, each City Councilmember recommends the appointment of one Planning Commissioner to the Mayor. The City is moving to District Elections for Councilmembers beginning in November 2022, and under the current rules, Councilmembers will not be limited to nominating a Planning Commissioner from their own district, provided that their nominee is a City resident. The Public Engagement is being asked to provide a recommendation to the Mayor and City Councilmembers regarding whether members of the Planning Commission should be appointed by district. The staff report is available at https://tinyurl.com/17ogxd97.

For the complete February 17, 2021, Public Engagement Commission agenda, please go to: https://tinyurl.com/lpdhv7tx.

How to Participate

To help with this effort, please watch this short instructional video with Deputy City Clerk David J. Cutaia to help walk you through the steps.

Public Engagement Commission Meeting – 6:00 p.m. via Webinar

Join Meeting Electronically at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1919168272235620108 WEBINAR ID: 365-249-323

Additional information on participating in the meeting is available on the agenda.

You can also watch the Public Engagement Commission meeting live on Goleta TV Channel 19 or on our website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings. If you miss the meeting, it is available to watch at any time on the City website.

