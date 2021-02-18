Briefs Isla Vista Resident Arrested for Two Home Thefts Home Surveillance Video Connected Crimes to John Carlos Cerna

Credit: Courtesy

Isla Vista resident John Carlos Cerna was arrested Wednesday for two separate house thefts police say he committed earlier this month at Santa Barbara residences.

Cerna, a 26-year-old who was living in the Isla Vista tent city located in Anisq’Oyo’ Park, is also on parole for burglary. He was arrested for two counts of theft, two counts of prowling, a violation of his parole, and a weapons violation. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of illegal brass knuckles, according to Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Anthony Wagner.

Both incidents were committed on February 5 and caught on home surveillance footage, leading detectives to recognize Cerna as the suspect in both thefts. Cerna allegedly stole a bicycle from a home’s side yard in the 3700 block of San Remo Drive, and later that day allegedly stole a package from the front door of a residence in the 3700 block of Lincolnwood Drive.

Detectives connected the two crimes to Cerna because both homes had Ring home surveillance systems, which captured video of the suspicious activity. Both victims used social networking websites such as Ring Neighbors to post videos of the incidents and connect with SBPD investigators.

