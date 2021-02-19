Announcement Rosewood Miramar Beach Receives Coveted Distinctions From Three Esteemed Travel Authorities

Rosewood Miramar Beach, Southern California’s most luxurious oceanfront resort, is pleased to announce that it has received distinguished accolades from three leading travel authorities. The distinctions include a Gold Badge in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021Best Hotels rankings, as well as being named the best hotel in Santa Barbara and the ninth best hotel in California by the publication. This year marks the first year Rosewood Miramar Beach received a Gold Badge in the awards program, signifying the top ten percent of all ranked luxury hotels in the U.S. The resort has also been recognized on Travel + Leisure’s 2021 T+L 500 list for the first time. Additionally, Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Miramar Beach received a Five-Star rating in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2021 Star Ratings for the second consecutive year.

“We are beyond thrilled to be named among the top hotels and resorts, not only in Santa Barbara and California, but in the world by such highly regarded awards programs in the industry,” said Rick Fidel, resort manager at Rosewood Miramar Beach. “Following a year of unprecedented challenges, we are honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication displayed by our team members and we look forward to continuing to bring our guests and community the highest standards of service and exceptional experiences as they continue to discover the magic of Miramar.”

Situated across 16 acres of prime beachfront real estate in the picturesque Montecito community, located just 80 miles north of Los Angeles, Rosewood Miramar Beach is the gathering place of choice for discerning travelers and locals alike. In following the Rosewood brand’s signature residential style, the ultra-luxury property’s design is inspired by the beautiful homes and grand estates in the surrounding area and the guest services are personalized to provide a truly unique experience. With continuously updated bespoke programming and amenities, Rosewood Miramar Beach appeals to a variety of travelers and is the ultimate destination for a laid-back retreat with two cabana-lined pools, a fully serviced pristine beach and Sense, A Rosewood Spa, offering guests unique treatments and rituals inspired by the healing traditions and native plants found in the local surroundings, as well as the latest technology and therapies on the market. Open to guests and members of the local community alike, the state-of-the-art Sense, A Rosewood Spa facility offers expertly appointed relaxation rooms, steam rooms and saunas and individual and couples treatment rooms, as well as a full-service salon, nail salon, a spacious indoor-outdoor fitness studio and an enclosed private studio. Additional property highlights include 161 elegant guestrooms and suites, including many with beachfront views, six restaurants and bars and high-end onsite retail experiences.

Celebrated as one of the most trusted resources in the industry, the prestigious U.S. News & World Report ranking evaluates and reviews more than 30,000 luxury hotel properties throughout more than 400 destinations in the United States, Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, assessing both professional and guest opinion, as well as annual industry awards and star ratings. The full list is published exclusively online at https://travel.usnews.com/Hotels/

The T+L 500 list draws on the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards readers’ survey results, which rates hotels on characteristics such as guestrooms, destination, service and culinary programs, and then recognizes the best hotels around the globe by naming them to this year’s list. The celebrated awards program made its return this year following a six-year pause. The full list is featured in the March 2021 print issue.

Additionally, Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, and itsannual Star Ratings have been revered as a global authority on travel since its launch in 1958. This year, properties were inspected prior to the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for the safe return of guests. The winning properties, restaurants and spas are showcased on https://www.forbestravelguide.com/.

Named one of world’s best new resorts in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Hot List, Rosewood Miramar Beach is situated on one of the most pristine beaches in the region and is located in Santa Barbara’s picturesque Montecito community known as The American Riviera. Offering 161 ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites, including beachfront accommodations, a collection of signature suites and multi-bedroom bungalows, the resort has been designed with style, grace and glamour and perfectly balances the residential and the refined. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, two cabana-lined pools, bespoke beach service on the sandy shores of Miramar Beach and Sense, A Rosewood Spa – the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Santa Barbara. Home to several distinct dining venues including Caruso’s, the signature oceanfront restaurant, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a culinary destination for locals and visitors alike. An elevated retail experience further bolsters Rosewood Miramar Beach as the ultimate retreat for the best in luxury lifestyle, with The Shop at Miramar exclusively featuring The Miramar Collection, a first-of-its-kind goop Sundries Shop as well as a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space, totaling approximately 28,000 square-feet, includes the Chandelier Ballroom with over 6,500-square-feet, and the Great Lawn, which offers infinite ocean views. Personalized service makes Rosewood Miramar Beach the perfect destination for celebrating life’s moments both big and small. Rosewood Miramar Beach is owned by Caruso and managed by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.



